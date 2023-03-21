How many Bay Area concrete buildings might fall like those in Turkey’s deadly earthquake?

The scenes of tilted, crumbled and collapsed concrete buildings after powerful earthquakes jolted Turkey and Syria last month are sobering. In Turkey alone, the shaking wrecked some 185,000 buildings, and the death toll in both countries has topped 48,000 people. Could the Bay Area’s concrete…



#turkey #syria #bayareas #terrenceparet #elstnerassociates #sanandreas #veteranshospital #sylmar #billwalker #sanfernando