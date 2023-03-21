Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza to Headline 2023 Lollapalooza
Published
Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together will headline this summer’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. The annual throwdown in downtown will take place from August 3-6 in Grant Park and also feature sets from Fred Again…,…
#kendricklamar #billieeilish #lanadelrey #karolg #tomorrowxtogether #lollapalooza #grantpark #fredagain #noahkahan #jid