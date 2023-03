There’s stage diving, and then there’s literally diving headfirst into a stage floor. Taylor Swift has been adopting the latter approach during the first couple dates of her highly anticipated Eras Tour, performing a one-of-a-kind stunt during a key moment in her show that has been leaving fans…



#taylorswift #lavenderhaze #erastour #glendale #ariz #statefarmstadium #swifties #tay #vigilanteshit #twitter