The soggiest of paper hands, Sweden’s biggest pension fund panics sells FRC on March 15 locking in $728 million loss

Upworthy

Sweden’s largest pension fund, Alecta, is facing losses of almost $2 billion as a result of a failed investment strategy that made it one of the biggest shareholders in two collapsed US banks and another that’s been caught up in the crisis. • None US Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If…

