Police could keep names secret after charge under new draft guidelines

Police forces across England and Wales could soon be given the option of not releasing the names of people charged with offences under new guidelines drawn up by the College of Policing. The draft guidance tells forces that suspects charged with offences “can be named”. The existing guidance is…



#wales #collegeofpolicing #rebeccacamber #dailymail #collegeofpolicings #borisjohnson #partygate #dataprotectionact #gdpr #ico