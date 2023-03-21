Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Headlined By Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the headliners for Lollapalooza 2023, which is set for August 3-6 in Chicago’s Grant Park. The Chili Peppers first headlined Lollapalooza in 1992, the mega-concert’s second year, when it was a touring event. Tickets for this year’s…
