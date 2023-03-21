Yellen: US Will Back Small Banks to Fend off â€˜Contagionâ€™

According to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the government may not be done taking dramatic measures to protect banks. Speaking at the American Bankers Association summit Tuesday (March 21) Yellen said the U.S. could take steps similar to the ones it took to shore up Signature and Siliconâ€¦



#treasury #janetyellen #congressional #signatureandsvb #firstrepublicbank #firstrepublic #bankofamerica #wellsfargo #firstrepublicbanks #svb