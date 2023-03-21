Eddie Redmayne to Lead ‘Day of the Jackal’ TV Adaptation for Sky, Peacock

Eddie Redmayne is set to look through the crosshairs of one of the most famous fictional assassins in the upcoming TV adaptation of The Day of the Jackal. The Oscar, Tony and BAFTA winner will play the Jackal himself in the Sky/Peacock original series, based on the Frederick Forsyth thriller and…



#eddieredmayne #bafta #skypeacock #frederickforsyth #universalpictures #sag #goldenglobe #goodnurse #charlesdegaulle #irish