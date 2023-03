In something seemingly out of an episode of The Last of Us, a dangerous fungal infection has been creeping its tendrils across the country. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine that the fungus Candida…



