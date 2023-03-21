EA pulling Battlefield: Bad Company games, Mirror’s Edge from stores

Publisher Electronic Arts is pulling Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and the original Mirror’s Edge from online stores in April, developer DICE announced Tuesday. DICE said that the four games are being removed from digital storefronts like the PlayStation…



