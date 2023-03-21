Justin Timberlake Models for Louis Vuitton Collab With Yayoi Kusama

Louis Vuitton launched the second drop of its Yayoi Kusama collaboration on Monday (March 20) with some help from Justin Timberlake. Related Music Stars’ Wax Figures: Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Britney Spears & More 03/21/2023 The pop star serves as a model for the surrealist “Creating Infinity”…



#louisvuitton #yayoikusama #justintimberlake #arianagrande #britneyspearsmore #cateblanchett #léaseydoux #zhoudongyu #stephenmeisel #infinitydotsandnets