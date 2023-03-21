Maren Morris, Hayley Williams, Hozier and Other Stars Sing Out for Trans and Drag Rights at Nashville ‘Love Rising’ Benefit

Upworthy

Published

A cast of mostly Nashville-based stars, including Maren Morris, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Yola, Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell — plus one key out-of-towner, the Irishman Hozier — joined up with a host of Tennessee drag artists Monday night in Nashville to protest recent state legislation aimed at…

