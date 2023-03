Stranger Things will be ending after a five-season run on Netflix, but star Gaten Matarazzo admits to having a “deep fear” on the series’ looming end. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Matarazzo reflected on what he felt as he and the cast prepare to film…



#strangerthings #netflix #gatenmatarazzo #dustin #matarazzo #milliebobbybrown #davidharbour #seventeen #discussingfilm