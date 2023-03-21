Willis Reed Dies: Hall Of Famer & Two-Time NBA Champ Who Hobbled Back To Lead Knicks Over Lakers In Classic 1970 Finals Was 80
Willis Reed, the Hall of Fame NBA center who won two championships with the New York Knicks including his legendary hobbling return to the court in Game 7 of the 1970 Finals, died today. He was 80. His former teammate-turned-U.S. senator Bill Bradley told The New York Times that had Reed died but…
