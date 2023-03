Zachary Levi, star of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is opening up about the box office results of the DC film sequel that fell below the already low projections the studio had for the movie. A fan of the actor tweeted about the “disappointment” the superhero film was at the box office asking not to…



#zacharylevi #shazam #snyder #twitter #zacksnyder #richierich #manofsteel