DeSantis Strikes Back: Florida Gov. Criticizes Trump For Working With Fauci In New Interview, Piers Morgan Says
Published
criticized former President Donald Trump for not firing federal health official Anthony Fauci and mocked Trump’s nicknames for him in an interview this week with Piers Morgan, according to a preview penned by Morgan in the New York Post—firing back at the former president and possible 2024 rival…
#donaldtrump #anthonyfauci #trump #piersmorgan #morgan #desantis #fauci #florida #floridians #iowa