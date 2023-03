Victor Davis Hanson: What Happened To Stanford? Authored by Victor Davis Hanson via AmGreatness.com, The list of serial embarrassments at Stanford reads like the suicides of Greek tragedy, where divine nemesis follows hubris... Stanford was once one of the world’s great universities. It birthed…



#victordavishanson #stanford #greek #siliconvalley #ucberkeley #stanfordlawschool #kyleduncan #fedsoc #constitution #inclusion