Scientists create world's first 3D-PRINTED cheesecake in just 30 minutes

It could spell the end of hours in the kitchen - a 3D-printed cheesecake that takes just 30 minutes to create. Engineers at Columbia University unveiled this world's first Tuesday, made by the technology meticulously layering seven edible inks to form a triangular shape. The foundation ingredient…



#engineers #columbiauniversity #grahamcrackers #jonathanblutinger #nature #grahamcracker #nutella #hodlipson #creativemachinelabs