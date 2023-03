Where Biden Stands Vs. Trump, Obama On 6 Major Issues: Gallup The latest Gallup poll reveals that President Biden's standing on six major issues vs. his two predecessors is not great. See below for his Biden scores when it comes to; the economy, immigration, foreign affairs in general, and…



#bidenstandsvs #trump #gallup #viagallup #aquickdecline #obama #usrussia #bidensmarks #gallupnews #twitter