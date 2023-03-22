Blake Shelton Takes ‘The Voice’ Chair For One Final Spin As Blind Auditions End & Team Blake Gets Last Member

Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice after Season 23 and as the Blind Auditions round of the competition comes to a conclusion, the country star took his chair for one final spin. Aspiring contestant Grace West got the honor of being the final singer to join Shelton’s team on the NBC reality…



#blakeshelton #voice #gracewest #niallhoran #grace #nashville #pamtillis #teamblake #horan #voiceseason23