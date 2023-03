Last year we wrote about how writing a book is the ultimate long-form for journalists. We wanted to take it a step further and round up some books by journalists that are either out now or will be published later this year. This is by far not an exhaustive list — just seven we thought are…



#jenniferhart #sarahhart #mendocino #jeremiah #ciera #roxannaasgarian #texastribune #publisherfarrar #straus #teachers