Piers Morgan Asks DeSantis Which Trump Nickname He Prefers: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious or Meatball Ron?’

Piers Morgan asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if he has a preference for any of the nicknames former President Donald Trump has been trying out against him. DeSantis is widely considered to be a potential 2024 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, which would put him on a…



#piersmorgan #florida #rondesantis #donaldtrump #desantis #trump #rondesanctus #italian #ingrahamangle #morgan