UK inflation unexpectedly jumps to 10.4% in February
Economists and the Bank of England had forecast a decline from January to 9.9%
#bankofengland
Consumer prices in the United Kingdom jumped by 10.4% in February compared with a year ago, as food inflation hit its highest level..
Big hikes in food prices contributed to a 7% increase in annual consumer inflation in February from 6.9% in January – the first..