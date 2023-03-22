Vertu Capital, Canada’s first private equity firm founded by a woman, closes $300-million inaugural round

Vertu Capital, Canada’s first private equity firm founded by a woman, has closed its inaugural fund, raising $300-million to buy software companies. Lisa Melchior, managing partner and founder of Vertu, said the firm completed fundraising on International Women’s Day on March 8, which “was…



#vertucapital #lisamelchior #vertu #bmocapitalpartners #quebec #logibec #matrixcare #omers #kimdavis #torquestpartners