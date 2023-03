Live Nation has acquired a majority interest in Clockenflap, the Hong Kong-based event organizer behind the flagship Clockenflap festival. Financial terms weren’t disclosed in the arrangement, announced just days after Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival made a triumphant return to the city,…



#livenation #clockenflap #hongkong #hongkongs #arcticmonkeys #balmingtiger #bombaybicycleclub #cardigans #wutangclan #ln