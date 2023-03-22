Donald Glover allegations explained as Black women remarks raise questions

Following the release of his new TV show Swarm, Donald Glover is facing a fresh wave of accusations that he "hates Black women." The rumor has plagued his career, and a recent interview with Glover featuring Swarm star Dominique Fishback has ramped up the rhetoric online. Many people are sharing…



#donaldglover #dominiquefishback #interviewmagazine #childishgambino #atlanta #umarjohnson #glover #reviewinggambino #thisisamerica #awhitequeen