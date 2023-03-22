‘Red Band Society’ Stars Joana and Mireia Vilapuig on Sibling Drama ‘Selftape’
Published
Spanish actors Joana and Mireia Vilapuig, who rose to fame with Spanish television phenomenon “The Red Band Society,” star in the drama series “Selftape,” which they co-wrote with Ivan Mercadé, Carlos Robisco and Clara Esparrach. The show plays at Series Mania this week ahead of its bow on the…
#spanish #joana #mireiavilapuig #redbandsociety #ivanmercadé #carlosrobisco #claraesparrach #seriesmania #vod #filmin