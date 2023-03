Shiba Inu tokens have been consistently removed from the circulating supply via burns. Over the past 24 hours, around 754,187,142 SHIB has been burned. As a result, the burn rate was up by more than 4636.07% at press time. The asset’s price has been reacting positively to the same. On Wednesday,…



#shibainu #shib #readshiba #buterin #ethereumco #vitalikbuterin #ethereum #covidrelieffund #vitalikbuterins