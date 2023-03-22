What to expect from the Fed meeting as Powell faces a legacy-defining moment

The Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome Powell, are facing a legacy-defining moment as their two-day monetary policy meeting concludes on Wednesday. The mission? Slay the inflation dragon without singeing the banking system. Among the choices, the Fed could continue its aggressive rate-hike…



#federalreserve #jeromepowell #elizabethwarren #meetpress #warren #donaldtrump #johnleer #morningconsult #svb #allianz