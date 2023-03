Actress and Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court Tuesday for the first day of a civil trial over claims she seriously injured a man in a skiing accident in Park City, Utah, in 2016. Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, filed the suit against Paltrow, alleging that the…



#actress #goop #gwynethpaltrow #parkcity #utah #terrysanderson #sanderson #paltrow #craigramon #skynews