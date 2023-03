Viewers wishing to watch Gwyneth Paltrow's ski-crash trial can stream the actress' court appearance live. The Iron Man actress, 50, is appearing in court this week regarding a long-running dispute over a 2016 ski collision. Goop founder Paltrow has been accused of colliding with retired…



#gwynethpaltrow #goop #terrysanderson #sanderson #deervalleyresort #parkcity #utah #usatoday #bradfalchuk #chrismartin