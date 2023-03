Premarket action on Wednesday had the three major U.S. indexes trading mixed. The Dow Jones industrials were up 0.06% and the S&P 500 up 0.03%, while the Nasdaq was 0.11% lower. Everyone is waiting on the Federal Reserve rate hike announcement. Eight of 11 market sectors closed higher Tuesday.…



#federalreserve #utilities #dow #firstrepublicbank #kbwbank #pacwestbancorp #wal #keycorp #comerica #truist