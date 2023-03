Pandas 2.0 and PyArrow vs Pandas 2.0 and Numpy Pandas is so widely used among us that everyone has at least used it once if you developed with python. However, the fewest of you know that pandas actually used a library as a backend not initially developed for the usage. The library is called…



#pandas20 #numpy #pandas #pyarrow #csv #dfinfo #pyarrowbackend #apachearrows #arrow #apachespark