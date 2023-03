Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has tens of millions of dollars on the line this spring. If Brown makes an All-NBA team, he'll be eligible to sign a four-year supermax extension with the Celtics this summer. That contract would begin at 35 percent of the 2024-25 salary cap and contain 8 percent…



#bostonceltics #jaylenbrown #nba #shamscharania #nbpa #realgm #celtics #cba #boston #loganmurdock