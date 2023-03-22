How Monetary Policy Affects Bank Lending and Financial Stability: A ‘Credit Creation Theory of Banking’ Explanation

A recent study by Grimm et al. (2023: 34) “provides the first evidence that the stance of monetary policy has implications for the stability of the financial system. A loose stance over an extended period of time leads to increased financial fragility several years down the line“. However, the…



#grimmetal #bofingeretal2023 #households #mian #bankofengland #deutschebundesbank #ld #lgeißendörfer #haas #fmayer