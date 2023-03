A large slug of option contracts tied to the Cboe Volatility Index are set to expire on Wednesday, which could potentially amplify stock-market volatility after the Federal Reserve releases its latest decision on interest rates, several analysts said. Better known as “the Vix,” or Wall Street’s…



#cboe #federalreserve #vix #brentkochuba #spotgamma #marketwatch #xm #charliemcelligott #nomura #heavyvix