A woman wearing 'Law & Order: SVU' shirt runs into Mariska Hargitay on her flight

A last-minute decision to change into a comfy shirt ended up leading to one of the best moments of “Law & Order: SVU” fan Taylor Colson’s life. On Monday, "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay shared a photo of a woman wearing a T-shirt with her iconic character, Olivia Benson, and fan-favorite character…



#laworder #svu #taylorcolson #mariskahargitay #oliviabenson #elliotstabler #chrismeloni #hargitay #twitter #tiktok