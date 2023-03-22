In Northern Ireland, businesses want to move on from Brexit – DW

The UK government has comfortably won a parliament vote on its new Northern Ireland-EU deal. The Windsor Framework now looks set to be implemented. Most business leaders in Northern Ireland are happy about that. In Northern Ireland, things are rarely black and white. Rather they're green, orange…



#northernirelandeu #windsorframework #northernireland #ireland #troubles #irishsea #greatbritain #probritish #borisjohnson #rishisunak