Who's big sad now? Tekashi 6ix9ine, the most famous snitch of the 21st century, got his ass kicked inside an LA Fitness in Florida and videos of the assault have since gone viral.Full Article
Tekashi 6ix9ine Was Jumped Inside of a Florida LA Fitness
Yesterday, the New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after being beaten by a group of men at a gym in South Florida. TMZ..