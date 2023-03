As a growing number of lawmakers raise national security concerns about TikTok’s ties to China, and some experts worry about the app’s impact on young people’s mental health, CNN is hosting a special to dig into these issues. Watch “CNN Primetime: Is time up for TikTok?” Thursday, March 23 at 9…



#tiktok #shouchew #harvard #congressional #singaporean #thatsalmosthalf #chews #capitol #beltway #chew