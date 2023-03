Microsoft has given its Bing AI chatbot the ability to generate images by simply describing the picture in a few words. The tool -- Bing Image Creator, announced Tuesday -- can generate written and visual content in seconds. It’s free and available on desktop and mobile. “We know from research…



#bingai #bingimagecreator #yusufmehdi #mehdi #imagecreator #edge #balanced #dalle #openai #bing