Texas university president cancels drag show, comparing art form to blackface

The president of a public university in Texas canceled a student-run drag show on Monday, arguing that the art form is offensive to women and comparing it to blackface. “Drag shows stereotype women in cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others and discriminate against womanhood," West Texas…



