How publishers have been squeezed out of Google top stories and what they can do about it
Published
Major publishers are losing visibility in Google search results, data shared with Press Gazette suggests. In Google‘s top stories carousel – the box that appears within search results when Google detects a news-oriented query – publishers are increasingly competing with specialist and other sites.…
#google #googles #dansmullen #mediahuisireland #leonieroderick #times #sundaytimes #oscars #worldcup #lukebudka