Could Prince Harry's U.S. visa be revoked? What we know amid drug debate

Could Prince Harry's U.S. visa be revoked? What we know amid drug debate

Upworthy

Published

Prince Harry "would likely have been denied" a visa if he told immigration officials about "using cocaine, mushrooms, or other drugs recreationally" but the Department of Homeland Security is now unlikely to act, a lawyer told Newsweek. The Duke of Sussex described taking an array of illegal drugs…

#dukeofsussex #spare #nowconservative #heritagefoundation #mikehowell #oversightproject #dailymail #homelandsecurity #neamarahmani #visa

Full Article