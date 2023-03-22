Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil

The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system. “The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient,” the Fed…



#federalreserve #jeromepowell #treasurys #ubs #firstrepublic #siliconvalleybank #signaturebank #firstrepublicbank #complicating #siliconvalley