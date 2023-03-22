Stephen Smith's Death Ruled a Homicide After He Was Found Near Alex Murdaugh's Home

Authorities in South Carolina have determined that Stephen Smith — whose body was found near the Murdaugh home in the summer of 2015 — has died of a homicide. Police had initially said Smith died of "highway vehicular manslaughter," the Bland Richter Law Firm, who is representing Smith's mother as…



#southcarolina #stephensmith #murdaugh #blandrichterlawfirm #markkeel #subscribe #alexmurdaugh #royalfamily