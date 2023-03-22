NTSB chair says freight trains need more image and audio recorders after Ohio derailment

WASHINGTON — The head of the National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday that freight trains should be required to have inward and outward-facing image and audio recorders in the wake of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy told lawmakers in…



#eastpalestine #ohio #ntsb #jenniferhomendy #senatecommerce #norfolksouthern #philadelphia #amtrak #norfolksoutherns