Fed Raises Interest Rates, Possibly For Last Time, Amid Probe Of SVB; Rate Hikes “Were Well Telegraphed And Many Banks Managed To Deal With Them,” Jerome…
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates today for the ninth time since last year by an expected 25 basis points, or 0.25%. But Fed chief Jerome Powell indicated slow to no more rate hikes in this latest cycle as tighter credit conditions following the recent bank crisis may help tame…
