The battle over abortion is boiling over with lawsuits, bans, and protections that come 9 months after the Supreme Court's key ruling

Nine months after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a nationwide right to an abortion, the landscape is far from settled, with lawmakers considering broader bans or stronger protections and legal challenges popping up nationwide. It’s been a hectic week for abortion policy with Republican-dominated…



#ussupremecourt #matthewkacsmaryk #amarillo #wyoming #markgordon #democrats #democrat #melissaowens #oklahomasupremecourt #kansashouse