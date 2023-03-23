Ukraine repels attacks "around the clock" near Bakhmut: Military

Russian attacks are being repelled "around the clock" near Bakhmut, according to the Ukrainian military. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in Facebook post on Wednesday that the "offensive potential" of Russia was "decreasing" despite the continual attacks on Bakhmut and the…



#russian #bakhmut #generalstaffof #armedforcesofukraine #vladimirputin #ukraine #ministryofdefense #isw #moscow #volodymyromelyan